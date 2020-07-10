Tokayev announced investigation into causes of systemic errors in healthcare

Causes of systemic errors in the healthcare system will be investigated, Kazpravda.kz correspondent quotes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as saying in the televised address.





I must admit that the health system failed to counter the disease. We will investigate it and learn a lesson. We will evaluate the mistakes made by akims," the President said.





According to him, system errors of the former leadership of the Health Ministry and the slowness of akims caused the second wave of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.





Unfortunately, due to massive non-compliance with quarantine measures, systemic errors of the former leadership of the Health Ministry, slowness of akims - we are actually facing the second wave of coronavirus, coupled with a sharp rise in pneumonia," Tokayev said.













