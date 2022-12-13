Система Orphus

Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU

09.12.2022, 17:05 5601
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakhstan truly and thoroughly takes an interest in developing integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

No soft-pedaling of integration processes by Kazakhstan. On the contrary, our country takes every effort to improve and optimize the economic integration processes in full compliance with the agreement on the EAEU in the interests of all member States of the Union, and certainly taking into account the national interests. Our people as well as Kazakhstanis, especially entrepreneurs, should benefit from the integration," said the Kazakh Head of State at the final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.


The Kazakh Head of State noted that in 2020 the EAEU Development Strategy until 2025 was adopted. The governments together with the Eurasian Economic Commission work on its implementation. This process is not as fast as planned given some objective reasons, he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Congress Hall of the State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.

The meeting is chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
 

Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin

12.12.2022, 18:08 1036
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
 
During the meeting Tokayev stressed the importance of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia.
 
The Head of State set a number of concrete tasks, including the activization of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation between the countries, before the ambassador.
 

President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging

12.12.2022, 15:39 1116
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggests the year 2023 to be even more challenging than 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the Government and akims (governors) of all levels.
 

There is truth in what they say. Unfortunately, the situation gets worse, the standard of life goes down. It’s no exaggeration to say that the infrastructure essential for the quality of life of citizens and villagers is worn out and even in despair. We cannot sit idly in the time like this. Such a situation poses a danger to all of us. Moreover, next year will probably be even more challenging than the current one," said Tokayev during an expanded session of the government.

 
The expanded government session under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussing the implementation of the main indicators of social and economic development of the country for 2022 and the plans of the Government’s work for 2023 was held on Monday.
 

People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises

12.12.2022, 14:04 1191
Images | ortcom.kz
Real cash income of Kazakhstani people has demonstrated the lowest growth pace in the past 5 years, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said delivering his final speech at the Government’s extended session today.
 

Improvement of people’s social wellbeing. Rising food prices remain a key factor of inflation increase. Food inflation has exceeded 24%. People’s real income demonstrates the lowest pace of growth in the past 5 years.

 
Almost 900,000 people in our country are reported to be formally employed, temporarily unemployed, unproductively self-employed and unemployed. The main document in this sphere is the Program on Raising People’s Incomes which should be updated in accordance with today’s realities," said the President.
 
After then, the Head of State spoke on occupational traumatism.
 

1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau," he noted.

 

Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister," the President said.


Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins

12.12.2022, 11:01 1281
The Cabinet’s extended meeting under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in Astana
The Cabinet’s extended meeting under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, State Counsellor, Chief of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan, members of the Cabinet, governors of regions, mayors of the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, heads of central governmental structures and national companies are participating in the meeting.
 
The meeting is expected to discuss the report on fulfilment of the country's main socio-economic indicators in 2022 and the Government’s 2023 work plan.
 

Final session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council underway in Bishkek

09.12.2022, 14:32 5711
Images | akorda.kz
The final session of the Supreme Economic Council in the narrow format chaired by the Kyrgyz Republic is underway in Bishkek at the Ala Archa state residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his opening remarks Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is held amid global financial and economic turbulence and post-pandemic crisis.

In such challenging environment, in his words, EAEU Heads of State should do everything in their power to ensure mutually profitable trade, economic and investment partnership between the member states.

President Zhaparov went on to add that firm commitment of the EAEU member states to Eurasian integration is a solid foundation for the development and strengthening of cooperation within the union, and bridging Eurasian market with the regional and global ones.

He also expressed confidence the session will give its participants an opportunity to discuss relevant issues in detail.

Today’s session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is held in-person for the first time in the past three years.

Attending the session are EAEU Heads of State, namely President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
 

Kazakh President takes part in session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

09.12.2022, 12:46 5816
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in the congress hall of the state residence in Bishkek to take part in the final session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the session are expected to focus on several issues, including sources and mechanisms of financing industrial cooperation projects within the Eurasian Economic Union, preparation of a draft international treaty on formation of a single gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union, and eliminating obstacles in the Eurasian Economic Union internal market.

Utmost attention will be paid to the start of negotiations with the UAE regarding the free-trade agreement, keys areas of the EAEU international activity in 2023 and chairmanship in the EAEU bodies.
 

Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania

09.12.2022, 10:27 37621
Head of State Kassym-Jomart signed a number of decrees on the appointment of ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Viktor Temirbayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Bulgaria. He was relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania.

Timur Urazayev has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyevhas been appointed as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Albania.
 

Temirtay Izbastin relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria

09.12.2022, 09:43 37186
As per another decree of the Head of State, Temirtay Izbastin has been relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Bulgaria, Akorda press service reported.

Source: kazinform 
 

