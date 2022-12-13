Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU

Images | akorda.kz

Kazakhstan truly and thoroughly takes an interest in developing integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed, Kazinform correspondent reports.





No soft-pedaling of integration processes by Kazakhstan. On the contrary, our country takes every effort to improve and optimize the economic integration processes in full compliance with the agreement on the EAEU in the interests of all member States of the Union, and certainly taking into account the national interests. Our people as well as Kazakhstanis, especially entrepreneurs, should benefit from the integration," said the Kazakh Head of State at the final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.





The Kazakh Head of State noted that in 2020 the EAEU Development Strategy until 2025 was adopted. The governments together with the Eurasian Economic Commission work on its implementation. This process is not as fast as planned given some objective reasons, he added.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Congress Hall of the State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.





The meeting is chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.