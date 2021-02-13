Tokayev appointed new ambassadors

By the President’s orders the following appointments have been made:
Bolat Imanbayev -Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia and relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and Brunei.
Sergey Nurtayev -Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Sweden, relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino. Bolat Nusupov -Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brazil. Timur Urazayev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia. Kairat Sarzhanov was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile concurrently.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
