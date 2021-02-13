Tokayev appointed new ambassadors

Система Orphus

12.02.2021
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed ambassadors of the Republic of Kazakhstan in a number of countries, the Akorda press service said.

By the President’s orders the following appointments have been made:

Bolat Imanbayev -Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia and relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and Brunei.

Sergey Nurtayev -Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Sweden, relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino. Bolat Nusupov -Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brazil. Timur Urazayev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia. Kairat Sarzhanov was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile concurrently.

