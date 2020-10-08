Tokayev approved regulations and structure of new Agency for reforms

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on some issues of the Agency for strategic planning and reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In accordance with subparagraph 1) of paragraph 2 of Article 17-1 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 26, 1995 "On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan", I HEREBY RESOLVE:





1. To approve the attached:





1) Regulations on the Agency for strategic planning and reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter - the Agency);





2) the structure of the Agency;





3) changes and additions that are made to some acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





2. To transform the statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan into the Bureau of national statistics of the Agency.





3. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take other measures to implement this Decree.





4. This Decree comes into effect from the date of signing.





President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev





Nur-Sultan, Akorda, October 5, 2020





No. 427





The mission of the Agency: preparation of materials and proposals for the formation of reforms and assistance in their effective implementation; implementation of state policy in the areas of strategic planning, state statistical activities; participation in the improvement of the public administration system and the quasi-public sector," the text of the decree says.





Recall, earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to create a new agency with direct subordination to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





We need a new model of public administration. Reforms in this area need to be carried out systematically. Let's start with changing approaches to management, personnel policy, decision-making system and responsibility for their implementation. In a pandemic and crisis, the current system works at maximum speed. Therefore, I made a decision to establish an Agency for strategic planning and reforms with direct subordination to the President," Tokayev said.













