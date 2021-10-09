Tokayev briefed by PM on stabilization of COVID-19 situation in the country

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin today, the president's press service said in a statement on Friday.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Pm briefed the President on the stabilization of the COVID-199 situation in the country. According to the information by the Government, there was a 1.7fold drop in monthly COVID-19 cases. The R number stands at 0.94. The infectious diseases beds are 34% full and ICU beds are 32% full.
The Head of State was also informed on the stable work on COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Kazakh PM, as of today, the number of people received the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine stands at over 7.7 million, and people received both components number 6.7 million.
Four million doses of the US’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year. A total of 13.3 million Kazakhstanis will be able to get QazVa?, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax, SinoVac and Pfizer vaccines by the end of the year.
The Kazakh President also heart the report on the vaccination of people against the flu. As of now, over 694 thousand people have been immunized against the flu in the country out of the planned 2.5 million.
Mamin also informed the Head of State on the harvesting campaign, work to stabilize the prices for socially significant foods, implementation of a complex of anti-inflation measures.
The President was briefed on the work to attract quality investments in the perspective sectors of economy. In order to further diversify the national economy and ensure its sustainable development the Government works on increasing the amount of FDI to $30bn a year and investments in fixed capital up to 30% to GDP by 2025.
President Tokayev meets with head of Russia’s SIBUR Holding
08.10.2021, 18:23 18091
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of SIBUR Holding Dmitry Konov, the president's press service said.
At the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that deep carbon processing is one of the priority directions of the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh President welcomed the signing of the agreement on cooperation on the polyethylene and polypropylene production projects carried out by Samruk Kazyna and KazMunaiGas. According to him, it will give a strong impetus to partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.
We welcome the start of partnership. You will together work on the construction of a petrochemical complex. The Kazakh Government will provide any support to develop the projects upon my instruction. We should truly achieve practical result. At the recent Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum I and Vladimir Putin stated that our countries need to substantially tackle the issues of economic interaction and strive to achieve practical results," said the Kazakh Head of State.
On his part, Chairman of SIBUR Holding Dmitry Konov told Tokayev about the prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan and development plans of the largest integrated petrochemicals company of Russia.
Kazakhstan has established a good base for the polypropylene production project. The construction [of a petrochemical complex] is close to completion. We can see our merit in helping training the staff that has already begun. Around 100 personnel of KazMunayGas have already been trained, we will proceed with it," said Dmitry Konov.
According to him, SIBUR is ready to participate in the development of other projects in the oil and gas sector.
Tokayev emphasized Putin's contribution to strengthening bilateral relations
07.10.2021, 14:27 36370
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the president's press service said in a statement on Thursday.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wishing him further success in state activities for the benefit of the people of Russia.
The Head of State praised the Russian leader’s personal contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations, which are constantly developing in the spirit of good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanks to Vladimir Putin’s efforts, Russia has become an authoritative world power, without which no key international problem finds its solution.
President Tokayev and President Putin positively assessed the outcomes of the Interregional Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia held on September 30.
The two leaders agreed to continue an active political dialogue on bilateral cooperation and international issues.
President pays visit to sports and health center in Gvardeiskiy village
04.10.2021, 18:27 79273
Images | Akorda
As part of his visit to Zhambyl region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the sports and health center in the village of Gvardeiskiy, the presidential press office said on Monday.
The President was presented the information on the center that 120 people can attend in two shifts. It houses volleyball, football, wrestling, boxing, taekwondo, and karate rooms. KZT431mln was provided from the national budget to construct the center as part of the Employment Business Map. Its aim is to engage the local population in physical exercises and sports.
The Head of State wished the young athletes success in the future and presented the fitness equipment.