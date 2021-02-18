Tokayev commented on the law on peaceful meetings

Berik Uali, press secretary of the Head of State posted on Facebook a comment by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding the law on peaceful meetings on Tuesday.





Since last year, a fundamentally new law on peaceful meetings has been in effect in Kazakhstan, which established the notification nature of holding meetings instead of the permissive procedure that was in force earlier. In addition, for participants of peaceful meetings, including protest actions, places have been allocated in the central parts of cities. This is very serious step towards democratization of our society. And we must explain this policy not only in our society, but also abroad. Those who want to hold a meeting are obliged to adhere to the new law. Nobody deprives citizens of their right to express their will, express their critical opinion in relation to the authorities. It is their constitutional right and it must be implemented in strict compliance with the law," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting with the leadership of the General Prosecutor's Office held the day before.





It should be noted that the law on peaceful meetings is one of the first bills developed within the framework of the initiatives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Prior to this, the law regulating the organization and conduct of peaceful meetings was adopted more than 25 years ago. This is not just about changes to the current law, but about a conceptually new law that regulates the organization and conduct of all forms of peaceful meetings. The relevance and timeliness of the development of this law was noted by domestic and international experts.













