Tokayev congratulated Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on satellite reaching Mars

On behalf of Kazakhstan people and personally, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the grandiose achievement of the United Arab Emirates in space exploration, to the Akorda press service reports.





The fact that Al- Amal satellite, launched in July last year, has reached the Mars orbit testifies to the achievement of world success and the UAE joining the ranks of states that have achieved the highest results in space exploration, the President noted in his telegram.





He wished the UAE, a widely recognized regional and global leader, to continue its rapid development and expressed confidence that the joint space program of Kazakhstan and the Emirates at the world famous cosmodrome Baikonur will be successful.





Tokayev also wished Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan success in his responsible post, and welfare and prosperity to the fraternal people of the United Arab Emirates.













