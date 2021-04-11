Tokayev congratulated Baikonur cosmodrome staff on Cosmonautics Day

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about new joint space projects of Kazakhstan and Russia.





Today at the Baikonur cosmodrome a festive meeting was held timed to the 60th year of the first space flight of Yuri Gagarin. The President sent his congratulations on this date, read by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.





Dear experts and veterans of the space industry!





I congratulate you on the upcoming holiday - Cosmonautics Day!





60 years ago, an event of lasting significance took place in the history of mankind - outer space conquest began. The conquest of space and the first flight of the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became a vivid symbol of the unprecedented progress of the entire world science. And this historic step was taken here, on the land of Kazakhstan.





From the Baikonur cosmodrome, which has been the largest space harbor in the world for 65 years, 150 astronauts made flights. Among them are Kazakh cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov, Talgat Musabayev and Aydin Aimbetov.





Space exploration would have been impossible without the titanic work of scientists, designers, test engineers. I would like to take this opportunity to express my special gratitude to the experts and veterans of the industry. Your proficiency and dedication to this day contribute to the development of modern astronautics.





I am confident that further active and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia will contribute to the implementation of joint projects and programs in the space research and manned flights.





I wish all the participants of the festive meeting good health, welfare and new achievements! " Askar Mamin voiced the President's congratulations.









