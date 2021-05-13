Tokayev directed request to Constitutional Council

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has directed a request to the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Constitutional Council accepted a request of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev on examination for compliance with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan" On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Advocacy and Legal Assistance", adopted by the Parliament on April 8, 2021. In accordance with the Constitutional Law "On the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan", work has begun on preparation for the meeting of the Constitutional Council, at which the said request will be examined, "it is informed.
