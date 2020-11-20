Tokayev discussed upcoming CICA summit in Kazakhstan with new secretariat director

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kairat Sarybay, the newly appointed executive director of the secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Akorda press service reporting.





The priorities of Kazakhstan in the chairman of the CICA in 2021-2022 were considered. The President focused on the tasks related to the institutional development of the Conference and enhancing its part in maintaining regional and global security in the face of aggravated challenges and threats, also strengthening of cooperation with other international structures.





Kairat Sarybai noted that since its inception, CICA has evolved into a reputable and active organization. He briefed the President on implementation of its member-states’ Declaration, adopted at the summit in Dushanbe.





Preparations for upcoming events, in particular, for the VI CICA summit, which will be held in Kazakhstan in 2022, were discussed.













