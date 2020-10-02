Tokayev gave a number of instructions to RK Minister of National Economy

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The President was informed about the progress of the main provisions of the new economic course of Kazakhstan, aimed at restoring economic growth and improving the welfare of citizens.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the measures to improve the structure of economic management and mechanisms of public-private partnership, to attract investment. The issues of construction of social facilities and modernization of the housing and communal sector were also discussed.





The Head of State paid special attention to the prospects for development of rural areas, in particular, the project "Auyl - el besigі", according to which it is planned to modernize 3,500 villages in 5 years. The President instructed to bring the quality standards of rural infrastructure to a level close to the urban environment.





During the meeting, it was noted that the announced moratorium on inspections of micro and small businesses will help avoid about 100 thousand inspections within three years. This can create good preconditions for regulating business from scratch.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to simplify the regulation of business and taxation.

