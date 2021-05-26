Tokayev gave a number of instructions to the head of Samruk-Kazyna fund

The head of state met the chairman of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliev, the presidential press office said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current activities and key financial indicators of Samruk-Kazyna NWF JSC, the sanitary and epidemiological situation at the enterprises, as well as on the progress of vaccination of the Fund's employees.





The President was informed about the progress of significant infrastructure, oil and gas and energy projects.





Almasadam Satkaliyev also spoke about plans to modernize the gas transportation infrastructure, build a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field, reconstruct the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline and modernize the Dostyk-Moiynty railway transit corridor.





Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions regarding the implementation of infrastructure projects, the creation of new jobs and an increase in the share of local content.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.