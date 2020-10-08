Tokayev gave instructions on biological and food safety

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, gave organizational instructions to prepare for the second wave of coronavirus infection, Akorda reports .

As for the organizations issues. Against the background of deteriorating epidemiological situation in neighboring states, it is necessary to strengthen control at checkpoints on the state border, "he said.

He clarified that as of October 5, 12 608 new cases of coronavirus were revealed in Russia, an increase of about 1%; in Uzbekistan - 374 cases, an increase of 0.5%; in Kyrgyzstan - 244 cases, the increase is also 0.5%.













