Tokayev gave instructions on quarantine measures to Minister of Internal Affairs

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

The head of state was informed about the crime situation in the country and the results of the work of the internal affairs bodies.

According to Yerlan Turgumbayev, the ministry has managed to improve the rates of detection of most types of crimes. The number of murders, robberies, hooliganism, thefts and delinquency committed by minors has decreased. The level of safety in public places and on the streets has been improved. At the same time, the number of fraudulent activities, including those involving the use of the Internet, has increased. This has also been facilitated by the growth of online services amid the pandemic.

The President was informed about the measures taken to curb the spread of fake vaccination passports. In total, since the beginning of the year, the police have initiated 110 criminal cases, 50 of which are for falsifying vaccination passports and 60 for falsifying PCR certificates.

The minister also said that today 96% of the personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs units have been vaccinated.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the ministry, together with other state bodies, to pay special attention to ensuring quarantine measures, as well as to intensify work on prevention of crimes against minors, domestic crime and road safety.













