Tokayev gave instructions to DM on enhancing Kazakhstan defense capability

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, the press service of Akorda said.





The DM presented to the President - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces- the Ministry’s performance report of Q1 of this year, the state of the army's combat readiness and military discipline, as well as measures to combat corruption.





He also briefed the President on provision of the army with PCR diagnostics means. According to the minister, two laboratories have been launched in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as mobile complexes in Aktau and Semey. Vaccination of officers and soldiers continues. 20% of the Armed Forces servicemen have been vaccinated.





Results of the exercises of the special operation Altyn Zhebe forces and the complex exercises Qalgan-2021, as well as preparations for the Otpantau strategic exercises scheduled for the second half of this year were detailed on.





Tokayev was also briefed on the main directions of international military cooperation of Kazakhstan, provision of the army with military hardware, the progress of developing the concept of the Armed Forces.





In addition, during the conversation, issues of preparation for the celebration of Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day, as well as the organization of upcoming celebrations in 2022 dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh army were discussed.





Ending the meeting the President gave the ministry a number of instructions aimed at further enhancement of the country's defense capability.













