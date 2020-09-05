Tokayev gave instructions to Kelimbetov

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard the report of the Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kairat Kelimbetov, the Akorda press service reporting.





Follow-up of the President's state-of-the-nation Address of September 1, 2020 and economic growth restoration were focused on.





The President underscored the importance of regional coordination of work to attract direct and portfolio investments.





The AIFC Governor briefed the President on the Center's work upgrade, launched in accordance with the Development Strategy through to 2025.





Ending the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.