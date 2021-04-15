Tokayev gave instructions to Labor Minister

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Serik Shapkenov, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





The minister briefed the President on the current situation and tasks in the social and labor area for the coming period, on the work accomplished by the ministry to increase the population’s incomes and wages, sustain employment, and improve pension provision, also on current trends in the labor market and measures to support large and low-income families.





Ending the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Ministry.













