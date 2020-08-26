Tokayev gave instructions to the Minister of Ecology

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, heard the report of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources on the main activities of the ministry, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.





Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported on the prospects for development of the fishing industry in the country. The total volume of the fish and fish products market in 2019 amounted to about 66 thousand tons: fishing - 45 thousand tons, fish farming - 7.4 thousand tons, imports - 43.5 thousand tons, exports - 30 thousand tons. According to scientists, the potential of domestic reservoirs for growing fish can reach up to 600 thousand tons per year.





The Head of State pointed out the need to develop the existing capabilities. The ministry, together with all regions, was instructed to develop and approve regional programs for development of fisheries by November.





Much attention was paid to the ecological situation in the regions. According to the minister, at present, jointly with the public, roadmaps have been developed to address environmental problems in Almaty, Temirtau, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.





The President instructed to continue active and effective work to improve the ecology and atmospheric air in the regions of the country with the identification of specific indicators.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the development of the draft law "On responsible treatment of animals". The Head of State noted the importance of this document, including for educational purposes for the younger generation.





Magzum Mirzagaliev presented to the Head of State a plan for development of ecological tourism in the national parks of Kazakhstan. The implementation of the plan will allow attracting up to 70 billion tenge of private investment in the field of ecological tourism, creating up to 4 thousand new jobs.





The President set the task of strengthening the potential of national parks, and also instructed to continue work to promote ecological tourism.





During the conversation, the issues of geological exploration industry were also discussed. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the need to direct efforts to study and attract investments in order to develop the little-studied promising basins of Kazakhstan.





In addition, Magzum Mirzagaliyev spoke about the ongoing work on introduction of irrigated lands in the regions and construction of new reservoirs. The Head of State positively assessed the ongoing work on the introduction of irrigated lands, instructed to accelerate the transition to water-saving technologies and digitalization of the water industry.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.