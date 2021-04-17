Tokayev gave new instructions to fight corruption

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to combat corruption in the country.





The President noted that the security of the state and the well-being of the people are directly related to systematic and effective measures in the fight against corruption.





In this regard, the Agency faces a number of important tasks. First of all, it is necessary to accomplish a lot of anti-corruption work at all levels. Measures should not be limited to criminal prosecution alone. This approach will have the opposite effect. Also, the perpetrator should be prosecuted in the presence of the entire corpus delicti, "the President told the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Council (quoted by the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali on Facebook).





Secondly, according to the President, active public involvement and preventive measures on the part of society representatives should become the main tools in the fight against corruption.





A law on public control is currently being drafted, aimed at ensuring public transparency and accountability of public authorities. It will also provide a means of legal control for active citizens. Using the potential of this bill, it is necessary to enhance public involvement in the fight against corruption," Tokayev continued.





Thirdly, he noted, it is necessary to pay attention to identifying what property was acquired by criminal means, that is, to work according to the principle of "follow the money."





This work should be carried out jointly with the Financial Monitoring Agency," the President added.





The Agency was instructed to take into account best international practices and continue to implement anti-corruption initiatives. “Society, business and investors should feel that Kazakhstan provides sound protection against corruption pressure,” the President concluded.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.