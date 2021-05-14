Tokayev had telephone conversations with leaders of a number of states

During the telephone conversations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan exchanged congratulations on the Eid al-Fitr. The Head of State expressed sincere wishes of good, prosperity to the fraternal peoples, the presidential press office said on Thursday.

At talks with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, the two touched upon the development of the pressing issues of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership. Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following Sadyr Zhaparov’s state visit to Kazakhstan recently in March.

The two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation in ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia. President Zhaparov expressed gratitude for the provision of humanitarian aid.

The agenda of President Tokayev’s upcoming official visit to Dushanbe was considered at talks with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

In the opinion of both leaders, the negotiations in Dushanbe will allow defining new horizons for the development of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation, as well as to outline new steps to enhancing regional cooperation.

The prospects of interstate relations were the subject of the conversation between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow reaffirmed their firm intention to build up the multifaceted Kazakh-Turkmen partnership in order to elevate it to a qualitatively new level. According to the both leaders, the upcoming visit of Kazakhstan’s President to Ashgabat will contribute to this to a decisive extent.

At talks between with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, both leaders stressed on the high level of Kazakh-Uzbek relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.

President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev noted the interaction of the two governments with the aim to maintain the intensive dynamics of trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties. The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan exchanged views on the situation in the Central Asian region and the Afghan issue.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a visit to Kazakhstan this year.

At conversation with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, the two noted the importance of realizing the potential for giving impetus to the entire range of Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation.

President Tokayev and President Aliyev reached an agreement on the adoption of joint measures aimed at increasing mutual trade and implementing joint projects in key areas of the economy. The President expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the Turkic Council.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.