Tokayev had telephone talk with Rivlin on Friday

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin at the initiative of the Israeli side.

During the conversation, the Israeli politician expressed support and solidarity with the people and Government of Kazakhstan in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to him, Israel is closely monitoring President Tokayev's practical actions and decisions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, support small and medium-sized businesses, and fulfill social obligations to the population. As far as Reuven Rivlin is concerned, all anti-crisis measures taken by Kazakhstan are timely and aimed at ensuring the country's security in the face of a pandemic.

The President of Israel noted that at present the whole world is forced to take radical steps, including isolation and declaring emergency situations in order to avoid mass infection of millions of people.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the coronavirus epidemic has become the most serious challenge to humanity since the World War II.

Today, the whole world must unite together and perform as consolidated front in order to respond decisively to the pandemic and its consequences. Therefore, Kazakhstan is determined to continue cooperation at the regional and international levels to counter this threat," the Head of State said.

Discussing the development of bilateral relations, Reuven Rivlin expressed interest in further strengthening political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Kazakhstan. In this regard, he invited President Tokayev to visit Israel in the coming fall of 2020.

The President of Kazakhstan gratefully accepted the invitation and expressed confidence in the full restoration of the dynamics of bilateral relations with Israel after the elimination of the consequences of the global pandemic.





