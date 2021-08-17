Tokayev held conference on Afghanistan situation

Images | AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a conference on the situation in Afghanistan, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, announced this on Facebook.





“President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the second meeting in recent days on the situation in Afghanistan with participation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin, heads of key departments: the National Security Committee, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Internal Affairs, Emergencies, the General Prosecutor's Office, State Security Service, as well as the Secretary of the Security Council.





Prompt response measures to the situation in Afghanistan, taking into account the national interests of Kazakhstan security of our country’s nationals were discussed.





The President instructed the relevant departments to continue monitoring of the situation in Afghanistan, which is extremely important for making decisions regarding further cooperation with this country,” Berik Uali said.













