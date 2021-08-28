Tokayev held emergency meeting on explosions in Zhambyl region

The President held an emergency meeting in the wake of explosions in Zhambyl region, the presidential press office said on Friday.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister, heads of law enforcement and other power structures.

Opening the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims. He gave specific orders to support families who have lost their loved ones and thanked the rescuers, doctors, police officers, prosecutors, akimats for the efforts. However, the consequences of the fire are serious, he said. People suffered. Many families had to leave their homes. Damage was caused to the infrastructure of settlements, a number of buildings were damaged. A significant amount of ammunition was destroyed. Emergency measures have been taken, but there is still a lot of work to restore, Tokayev said.

He instructed to remove obstacles and immediately take measures, primarily for the people’s returning to their homes.

The next task is an objective investigation of the incident causes. Tokayev demanded that exhaustive measures be taken to prevent its recurrence, reminding of explosions at the ammunition depot near Arys town two years ago.

Apparently there are systemic problems in the ammunition storage," he added.

The President outlined a set of measures to be taken in priority order.













