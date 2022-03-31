Tokayev held meeting on financial and economic issues

Images | Akorda
The head of state noted that geopolitical uncertainty is putting serious pressure on our economy, in connection with which state bodies should work smoothly and efficiently.
The situation is changing very quickly. In such conditions, it is important to work out your steps in detail, to clearly and quickly assess all risks and opportunities. Decisions must be balanced and made without delay and bureaucratic delays," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reported on the current state and forecasts for the development of the economy. Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov reported on the ongoing monetary policy. Information on the updated parameters of the republican budget for 2022 was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev.
The participants of the event discussed issues of optimizing budget expenditures, preparing for the spring sowing campaign, developing export policy and attracting investments, improving transport logistics, as well as implementing the Program to increase incomes of the population.
As a result of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the Government and the Presidential Administration on the issues of the country's socio-economic development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.