Tokayev held meeting with State Security Service leadership

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the leadership of the State Security Service, during which he introduced the newly appointed chairman of the service, Yermek Sagimbayev, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.

Introducing the new head of the State Security Service, the President noted his many years of service in the ranks of the State Security Service.

He emphasized the great responsibility and importance of the State Security Service, which requires from all the servicemen, first of all, from the leadership, a special approach and knowledge.

The State Security Service officers, Tokayev said, must be absolutely loyal to our state, devoted to the task entrusted to them and true patriots. In this context, he indicated that the selection of personnel should be approached from these positions.

During the meeting, Tokayev also introduced the new deputy head of the State Security Service Batyrbek Baybosynov.

In conclusion, he wished the new chairman and all the officers success in their service.













