Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with ArcelorMittal CEO, Lakshmi Mittal, Akorda press service reported.





Tokayev was briefed on the ArcelorMital Temirtau performance results of 2020 and plans for 2021.





Production upgrade, environmental situation improvement, expanding the range of products were brought up.





The President noted the need to increase investments in modernization and expansion of the production facilities. An important task should be to master the production of new products for shipbuilding, the automotive industry and electrical engineering.





The company's plans to reduce emissions into the atmosphere, including through the environmental equipment modernization at sinter production, converters, coke production and TPP-2 were in special focus.





Tokayev tasked to minimize the incidence of industrial injuries, to eliminate the inequality in the wages of foreign and domestic employees of the company.





Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleimenov, governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek took part in the videoconference meeting.





Also, today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso.





According to the press service, during the online meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Odile Renaud-Basso on the election to the post of the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.





The President called the EBRD an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan, noting that over the years of cooperation, this institution had invested over $ 9 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan. The Bank played an important role in supporting market reforms and entrepreneurial initiatives in Europe and Asia.





Earlier president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, the presidential press office said.





The President was briefed on the results of the Ministry’s work in 2020 and on the crime situation. According to the minister, crime has decreased by 37%, the number of thefts, robberies, hooliganism and rape has significantly decreased. Safety in the streets and other public places has been improved. The number of road traffic accidents, as well as the number of injured and killed citizens in them, decreased too.





Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the execution of earlier instructions. He said that 2021 was declared the Year of Crime Prevention in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and dwelled on the implementation of projects to reform the internal affairs bodies. In particular, the talk concerned the introduction of a service model of work, ensuring the principle of "walking distance police", reforming the service of district inspectors.





The Minister also accounted on the projects to digitize the activities of internal affairs bodies and on the first results of the launched Police 102 mobile application, which allows citizens to promptly contact the police.





Tokayev focused on the need for a qualitative reform leading to tangible results in increasing citizens' confidence in the police. In this context, the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the improvement of the personnel selection system, approval of new qualification requirements, formation of anti-corruption immunity, and strengthening of ideological and image work.





Modernization of the penal system and measures to improve the convicts’ detention conditions, introduction of continuous video surveillance in colonies was another topic covered.





Ending the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to further improve the level of law and order in the country, enhancing citizens' confidence in the police and ensuring effective response to modern challenges and threats. Tokayev also underscored the need to continue work on the digitization of state services.













