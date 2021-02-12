Tokayev: Inaccessibility of information on public procurement must be in the past

During the Samruk Business Forum for supporting the country’s entrepreneurs, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about development of the public procurement system, the Akorda press service said.

At the extended meeting of the Government, I raised the issue of ensuring local content in public procurement. Facts when imported products are presented as domestic ones at procurement tenders are still not uncommon. It has to be admitted. This happens due to unscrupulous suppliers and those employees of the quasi-public sector who accept such products. This is a tangible threat to our business, slows down its development. We have already introduced appropriate administrative responsibility for the quasi-public sector subjects. I ask both the Government and the Fund (Samruk-Kazyna) to ensure tight control. Entrepreneurs expect fast and efficient resolution to such matters, "the President noted.

He urged to improve the methodology for determining local content, in which there should be no ambiguity and different interpretations. This will allow you to build the right industrial policy, effectively set up support tools. It is also important to ensure maximum transparency at all stages of the procurement process.

Inaccessibility of information on plans and conditions of purchases, adoption of behind-the-scenes decisions - all this should become a thing of the past. I state that positive trends in this important area have begun. The digitalization of this area will make it possible to quickly identify and filter out irrational decisions, prevent overpricing, procure better goods and services. It is required to develop a transparent mechanism for resolving disputes arising in case of disagreement of tenderers with the decisions of the tender commissions. These and other aspects should be enshrined in the Law "On procurement of the quasi-public sector." The bill is in the Parliament. I ask the deputies to carefully consider and adopt it within the current session, "the President said.













