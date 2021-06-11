Tokayev informed about investments attractions from Germany and mechanical engineering development in Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has been reported about investments attraction from Germany and the field of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said on Thursday.

Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. The President has been reported on systematic work to attract investment from Germany, achieve dynamic business cooperation between the two states, and implement joint projects in important areas for the economy of Kazakhstan," the report reads.

The head of state was informed about the comprehensive work on the development of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan.

There are more than 3 thousand machine-building enterprises operating in the country, employing 119 thousand people. With a view to the dynamic development of the industry, the government is taking support measures aimed at increasing the competitiveness of domestic enterprises, maintaining volumes and ensuring further production growth," the message says.













