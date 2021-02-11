Tokayev informed about progress of Reading School project

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, the presidential press office said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard the report of the Minister of Education and Science on the progress of instructions given in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan, as well as at a meeting of the National Council of Public Trust and an expanded meeting of the Government.





Askhat Aimagambetov reported to the President that the ministry is actively implementing measures to improve the status of teachers, and teachers' salaries have been increased by 25%. It is planned to build 200 new schools, which are to be built this year.





The Head of State was informed about the state of the educational process during the pandemic and measures taken to replenish the knowledge of schoolchildren, create a favorable environment for children and implement the Reading School project.





During the meeting, issues related to the protection of children's rights, development of domestic colleges and universities, improving the quality of higher education, ensuring academic freedom and further optimizing educational institutions were also discussed.





In conclusion, the President set a number of tasks for the Minister to further improve the field of science and education in Kazakhstan.













