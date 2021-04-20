Tokayev instructed to complete national projects list

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, Kairat Kelimbetov, the presidential press office said .





During the meeting, issues on the agenda of the fifth meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, scheduled for April 21 this year, were discussed, specifically approaches to the preparation of national projects, including in digitalization and agro-industrial complex development. The President was also informed about the proposals on the draft Social Code and regulatory mechanisms.





Kelimbetov was instructed to complete the list of national projects and the procedure for their consideration.













