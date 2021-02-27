Tokayev instructed to legally prohibit sale of agricultural land to foreigners

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has instructed to legally prohibit the sale of agricultural land to foreigners and foreign companies.
Land issues have always been important for our people. It is a solid foundation and a sacred symbol of our statehood. I have repeatedly said that Kazakh land cannot be sold to foreigners. Rumours about this problem must be stopped. Therefore, I made the following decisions. First of all, I instruct to prohibit the sale and lease of agricultural land to foreigners and foreign legal entities. This also applies to legal entities with foreign shares. It should be done urgently within the framework of the president's legislative initiative. The presidential administration should develop an appropriate bill on this issue," he said.
Source: KazTAG
