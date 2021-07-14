Tokayev instructed to punish for forging a vaccination passport

picture from open sources

Law enforcement agencies must promptly respond to reports of falsification of vaccination passports and take tough measures against those who engage in this type of fraud, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday at an expanded meeting of the Government.

Now there is information in the media about falsification of vaccination passports. This is a very dangerous situation for society and suggests that people can be infected in crowded places. Therefore, law enforcement agencies should pay special attention to this situation. We must understand that vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic. This is obvious. People should think about their health and the health of their loved ones and make an informed decision. Do not believe the words of antivaxers. Fake vaccination passports are a direct threat to public health and safety," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.









