Tokayev instructed to reconsider project of hotel construction in the Bozjyra tract

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to reconsider the project of hotel construction in the Bozjyra tract, said Berik Uali, spokesman to the president.

Taking into account the negative public opinion regarding the project of hotel construction in the Bozjhyra area, which is a unique nature reserve in the Mangistau region, the president instructed the government to reconsider the project," he wrote in Facebook.

It was reported on November 7 that special technique appeared near Mount Bozjyra. The mountain, located 300 km from Aktau, is one of the sacred objects of Kazakhstan under the Rukhani Zhagyru program. The appearance of special equipment caused outrage in the society. Later, the press service of the akim of the Mangistau region said that the "Bozjyra Safari Hotel" project in the Mangistau region would be presented for public hearings.

































