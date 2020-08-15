Tokayev instructs to restore trade industry and support exporters

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Akorda press service reporting.





Bakhyt Sultanov briefed the President on the Ministry’s work results, also on the potential and outlook for the trade development through to 2025.





Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions. In particular, the need was underscored for the restoration and further development of the trade industry with access to foreign markets. According to the President, the important tasks are to support the export opportunities of domestic producers and build conditions for providing the domestic market with high-quality and safe products through technical regulation development and consumer protection.













