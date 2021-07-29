Tokayev: It is important to teach farmers latest technologies

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has visited the largest in the CIS service center for servicing a full line of John Deer agricultural machinery.

The President inspected the center for overhaul of agricultural machinery with a classroom and a modular workshop, a training center for digitalization and automation of processes, zero technologies, irrigation and vegetable growing, a product warehouse, as well as exhibition grounds," said the report.

The new outlet will meet modern demands and trends: it will ensure uninterrupted supply of spare parts in Kazakhstan, expand the possibilities for overhaul and restoration of equipment.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.