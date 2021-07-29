Tokayev: It is important to teach farmers latest technologies

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has visited the largest in the CIS service center for servicing a full line of John Deer agricultural machinery.
The President inspected the center for overhaul of agricultural machinery with a classroom and a modular workshop, a training center for digitalization and automation of processes, zero technologies, irrigation and vegetable growing, a product warehouse, as well as exhibition grounds," said the report.
The new outlet will meet modern demands and trends: it will ensure uninterrupted supply of spare parts in Kazakhstan, expand the possibilities for overhaul and restoration of equipment.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.