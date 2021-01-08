Tokayev: Mass famine in Kazakhstan has not yet been studied

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his article entitled "The most precious thing is independence" published in the newspaper "Yegemen Kazakhstan" pointed out that the mass famine in Kazakhstan has not been comprehensively studied and the state must assess the consequences of the famine.

100 years have passed since the mass famine that claimed the lives of millions of Kazakhs in 1921-1922. If it were not for the mass death due to this disaster, the number of our people would have been much larger than it is now. These black pages of our history have not been comprehensively studied yet. Moreover, even among the scientists there is no common understanding about the exact number of victims of famine. Poor information and different opinions about the causes of hunger are misleading the society. The required historical documents and collected information must be carefully studied," he said.

We must treat this important issue consistently and responsibly. In general, historical research should be carried out without slogans and noise, but using purely scientific methods," he added.

According to various estimates, about 3 million Kazakhs died from the mass famine in Kazakhstan.





