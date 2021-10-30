Система Orphus

Tokayev meets with Energy Minister

29.10.2021, 19:57 62371
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the president's press service said on Friday.

During the meeting, the Head of State pointed to the importance of avoiding the current situation in the internal market of fuel and lubricants and criticized the work of the Ministry responsible for the sharp decline in fuel reserves in the country. The President stressed the importance of sustainable supply of electricity to the industry and people as well as creating additional generating capacity.

The energy minister reported on the immediate measures adopted to address the shortage. So, the repair works at the Atyrau oil refinery have been postponed to 2022. In addition, the talks with the Energy Ministry of Russia took place which resulted in the import of around 1550 thousand tons of diesel fuel from the neighboring country. According to Mirzagaliyev, the situation is getting more stable.

The energy minister also presented Tokayev the forecast balance in development of electricity sector of Kazakhstan until 2035. It is expected that consumption of electricity will rise each year, therefore it is planned to step up electricity generation through renewable energy resources as well as gas and hydro power stations.

In addition, the Kazakh Head of State was familiarized with the measures to control the field of digital mining against the subjects without registration. The minister said that so-called shadow miners consume around up to 1,200MW of electricity and the work on their detection is ongoing.

The President instructed the Government to step up the work, attracting other competent bodies if necessary. Tokayev also instructed to ensure fast legal regulation of mining, stressing that so-called white miners carry on with their activity without additional restrictions.

The President noted that Kazakhstan has considerable resources to supply its domestic market with quality fuel and lubricants and sustainable electricity supply. The President instructed the minister to take all measures necessary to address the tasks set.

Source: Kazinform


 
