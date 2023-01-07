05.01.2023, 18:43 11146
Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the new responsibilities of the Human Rights Ombudsman under the constitutional reform to ensure the rights of citizens by appealing to the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court as well as by interacting with the General Prosecutor’s Office.
The President emphasized the importance of adopting effective measures by the judiciary and law enforcement bodies to enhance the constitutional guarantees of the citizens in the criminal justice and execution of sentence.
In conclusion, Tokayev pointed to the tasks aimed at developing the ombudsman institution and strengthening its capacity as a priority. He gave a number of instructions aimed at further strengthening of constitutional guarantees of human and civil rights.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.01.2023, 12:52 11816
President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana where he honoured memory of the victims of January 2022 riots, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2023, 20:03 15586
Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed ministers, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meetings, the Head of State emphasized on the importance of effective implementation of state and sectorial programs, national projects assigned to the ministries.
Tokayev tasked new minister of industry and infrastructure development Marat Karabayev to enhance the work to regulate the sphere of geology and subsoil use, develop transport and logistics potential, manufacturing, as well as encourage housing construction.
Zulfiya Suleimenova, newly appointed minister of ecology and natural resources, was tasked with regulating the water policy and developing natural resources, planting and environmental education issues.
Minister of culture and sport Askhat Oralov was assigned to promote tourism, mass sport, and culture.
The President gave an instruction to Gani Beisembayev, minister of enlightenment, to ensure timely realization of the national project ‘Comfortable School’ as well as increase the quality of school and preschool education.
Newly appointed minister of justice Azamat Yeskarayev was tasked to further improve the legislation and legal framework.
In conclusion, Tokayev stressed the importance to step up the work with citizens and to timely address their problems.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2023, 17:46 15816
Prosecutor General to deliver report on January event
Images | Facebook/Сергей Алексеенок
Tell a friend
Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov is expected to deliver a report on the tragic events that shocked Kazakhstan last January, Kazinform reports.
He will deliver the report on the January tragedy at the plenary session of the Majilis slated for 10 am Astana time January 5.
Last week MP Edil Zhanbyrshin suggested the Prosecutor General’s Office answering the questions about the January events at the session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
A special exhibition will be organized at the building of the chamber ahead of the plenary session. It will be unveiled at 9:00 am Astana time.
Live broadcast of the session will be available at Majilis’ official YouTube channel as well as Khabar 24 TV channel, www.zakon.kz, www.inform.kz, www.tengrinews.kz, www.baq.kz.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2023, 16:16 21936
Constitutional Court to symbolize Just Kazakhstan, President
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh President visited a new administrative building of the Constitutional Court that started its work on January 1,2023, and met with the recently appointed judges, the Akorda press service reports.
The President said that the Constitutional Court is of great importance for the society. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the members of the Constitutional Council for their work for the past 27 years for the benefit of the country and all those who worked there.
Kazakhstan prioritizes ensuring protection of constitutional rights of the citizens. The members of the public express readiness to taking an active part in it. That’s why I suggested establishing the Constitutional Council. This initiative and other important decision were supported by the citizens at the nationwide referendum," the Head of State said.
The President stressed the key task of the Constitutional Court is to ensure full compliance of all the laws and regulations of the country’s Constitution.
The Constitutional Court is the most important institution of the country. People may in person appeal to the Court to outlaw norms that in their views discord with the principles of the Constitution. The prosecutor general and ombudsman may also appeal to the Constitutional Court.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the Constitutional Court will lay the foundation for the human rights protection system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2023, 08:04 22861
Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone
The two leaders discussed certain steps of cooperation in oil and gas and energy spheres
Tell a friend
On Jan 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
The heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year holiday and expressed their commitment to further development of cooperation between the two countries.
The two leaders discussed also certain steps of cooperation in oil and gas and energy spheres.
The conversation was initiated by the Russian side.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.01.2023, 00:00 58036
Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Kazakhstanis on New Year, the Akorda press service reports.
In his address the Head of State said that Kazakhstan gradually carries out political reforms. The constitutional referendum and presidential elections laid the foundation for the reboot of the key government institutions. "Next year Kazakhstan will hold Senate, Majilis and maslikhat elections. The citizens will cast a vote in the direct elections of governors of districts," the President said.
Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prioritized curbing inflation and raising people’s real incomes and setting up productions.
Despite the hardships of the outgoing year, we feel optimistic about the future. I hope 2023 will become the year of opportunities and new horizons. The way will be anything but simple. But we should move forward to meeting the goals set putting aside all doubts and anxiety," the Head of State said wishing all Happy New Year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.12.2022, 12:06 58171
Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named
Tell a friend
The Head of State appointed the judges of the Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, the Akorda press service reports.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Zhakipbayev, Aizhan Zhatkanbayeva, Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Roman Podoprigora as the judges of the Constitutional Court since January 1, 2023.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.12.2022, 11:21 52001
World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The world leaders and heads of international organizations sent congratulatory telegrams to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the forthcoming New Year, the Akorda press service reports.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and other presidents, as well as heads of large international companies, financial institutions, diplomatic missions and other officials congratulated the President of Kazakhstan.
In their telegrams they noted priorities for the development of multilateral and bilateral cooperation, expressed warm wishes to the Head of State and people of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
06.01.2023, 23:55Bad weather in Kazakhstan 31.12.2022, 12:0658266Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0058131Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 31.12.2022, 11:2151986World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan 04.01.2023, 08:0422956Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone 04.01.2023, 16:1622031Constitutional Court to symbolize Just Kazakhstan, President 13.12.2022, 12:2565291Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away 14.12.2022, 14:3861816Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity 31.12.2022, 12:0658266Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0058131Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 15.12.2022, 21:2855696Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute