Tokayev meets with servicemen of the territorial defense brigade

President of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the military personnel of the territorial defense brigade of Nur-Sultan city, who have been conscripted for military training. The President also inspected the technical readiness of the Armed Forces and the capital's Akimat to ensure the state of emergency in the country.

Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the progress of conscription for special training camps, as well as on the technical and combat equipment of military personnel in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altay Kulginov reported in detail on the situation in the capital, including measures taken to provide food, medical protection, disinfection measures, and the construction of an additional infectious diseases hospital.

Having heard the reports by the Minister and the Mayor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to pay special attention to ensuring large-scale disinfection, primarily in large cities.

It is clear that the facilities protection and patrolling are very important tasks. However, the priority is disinfection. This virus is very dangerous, so we will not be able to achieve positive results unless high-quality disinfection is not carried out," the President is convinced.

President Tokayev pointed out the need to fulfill all the requirements stipulated by the state of emergency.

Despite the fact that we have provided an opportunity to work for small businesses, the quarantine must be strictly respected. The city's residents must comply with the quarantine. There is no other way," the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled the importance of fulfilling social obligations and paying bonuses to medical workers, and also focused on the construction of a new infectious diseases hospital.

We will visit this hospital next week. It is being built in a short time, and its construction should be completed within just two weeks. Therefore, first of all, we need to pay attention to the quality of this hospital," the President said.

Addressing to the military personnel, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended their readiness to serve the Motherland.

I appreciate you all. You are doing a very important job. This is a manifestation of true patriotism. Currently, a lot of people talk about their patriotism and their love for the Motherland, but when it comes to deeds, they disappear. And you voluntarily came here to serve our country, people, and Motherland. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of you for this," the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said.

The President also stressed that he has no doubt that our people will be able to overcome temporary difficulties.

The current situation is very difficult, but I have no doubt that together and united, we will overcome all difficulties. Everything will be alright. We will continue to provide assistance to the people, and we will allocate resources from the budget and the National Fund. There is no economy unless we ensure the well-being of the people," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





