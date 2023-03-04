03.03.2023, 19:43 2606
Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had an informal meeting in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders focused on the current state of and prospects for strengthening allied relations between the countries in a spirit of mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness.
The agreements reached during Kazakh President Tokayev’s 2022 visit to Tashkent were discussed as well.
Special attention was attached to trade and economic cooperation, in particular, prospects for increasing mutual trade, investment promotion, as well as development of cooperatives in the field of industry, energy, agriculture, and transport and logistics.
The two also shared views on current issues of regional agenda.
03.03.2023, 15:20 2766
President Tokayev in Shymkent for informal meeting with Uzbek counterpart
The informal meeting is set to focus on the most relevant issues of bilateral and regional agenda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Shymkent for an informal meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
The informal meeting is set to focus on the most relevant issues of bilateral and regional agenda.
03.03.2023, 14:54 3076
Deputy FM Vassilenko meets Head of CIS Observation Mission Anfimov
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Head of the CIS Observation Mission, 1st Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov, Kazinform reports.
As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed, the meeting took place as part of opening the CIS Mission for monitoring the early election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies in Kazakhstan scheduled for March 19, 2023.
Roman Vassilenko informed Leonid Afimov about the key innovations in the upcoming parliamentary elections and political and socio-economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, Leonid Anfimov thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation to observe the elections and informed about the organization of the CIS Mission’ work which will send short-term and long-term observers to the regions, as well as evaluation of the legislation of Kazakhstan. The process of forming the Mission is underway. The Mission is expected to consist of 200 observers, 10 of which will work on a long-term basis at the Mission's headquarters in Astana.
02.03.2023, 10:41 12776
PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Xiao, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.
The sides discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation in trade, investment attraction, industry, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics, digital technologies, trans-border water resources use etc.
China is one of the major trade partners of Kazakhstan. 18 per cent of Kazakhstan’s total volume of foreign trade falls at China which is also among the country’s top 5 investors, the Prime Minister noted.
Alikhan Smailov stressed the Kazakh Government’s readiness to work on increasing mutual trade up to 35 billion US dollars by 2030, as it was set by the two countries’ leaders.
Our countries possess huge potential in agricultural products supply. Kazakhstan’s enterprises are willing to ramp up the export of food products to China. The elimination of trade barriers and restrictions is of special importance," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
Zhang Xiao said China is interested in the import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan, as well as in boosting the railroad transportations and strengthening the interregional interaction and partnership in IT.
According to him, Kazakhstani companies are assisted in entering the large Chinese trade platforms and Chinese market as a whole.
We believe that we have great potential for bringing our relations to a brand new level. We need to set more ambitious goals," the Chinese ambassador noted.
The sides also discussed the issues of resumption of the Khorgos ICBC work, opening of the third railway crossing near Bakhty-Pokitu checkpoint, construction of highways and establishment of new machine-building productions.
The parties noted that Astana and Beijing are planning to resume direct flights in the nearest outlook. The flights will be operated three times a week and visa procedures for the two countries’ nationals will be simplified.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue active interaction in all mutually beneficial areas.
01.03.2023, 18:50 17706
Wabtec ramps up production of locomotives, strengthens service support in Kazakhstan
Prospects for expanding partnerships and implementation of new projects in mechanical engineering were discussed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Senior Vice President of Wabtec Gökhan Bayhan, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Head of the Kazakh Government.
During the meeting, the Head of Government noted that mechanical engineering is one of the most promising sectors of the Republic's economy. Over the last year, the production volume in the industry has increased by 35%.
We see great potential for further growth and development of this sphere, which requires the inflow of new investments and modern technologies. In this regard, we welcome the intention of Wabtec to expand its presence in our country," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, despite the economic shocks, the volume of global railway transportation remains relatively stable and, according to forecasts, will almost double in the next 10 years. With this in mind, Kazakhstan intends to make the most of its favorable geographical location and become one of the largest transport hubs linking transit freight flows.
In particular, the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route is promising against the background of a dynamic increase in trade turnover between European and Asian countries. To this end, it is necessary to remove infrastructural constraints and increase the fleet of locomotives and ships.
In turn, Gökhan Bayhan said that Wabtec invested in the expansion of locomotives production of the plant in Astana, which will almost double its capacity.
In addition, he said, the company continues to work on deepening localization, introduction of "green" innovations, development of service and increasing exports to other countries in the region. Wabtec is also actively cooperating with the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company in the digitalization and optimization of railway routes to improve the efficiency of the transport network of Kazakhstan.
As a result of the negotiations, Alikhan Smailov said that the government is ready to continue active cooperation and provide the necessary support for the implementation of new investment plans of the company.
Wabtec is an American company formed through a merger of Westinghouse Air Brake Company (WABCO) and MotivePower Industries Corporation in 1999. It manufactures products for locomotives, freight and passenger vehicles, and also builds modern locomotives with up to 6,000 horsepower.
01.03.2023, 08:12 19916
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Gratitude Day
The Head of State said this holiday symbolizes lasting values of friendship and solidarity deeply rooted in the national identity
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulates Kazakhstanis on Gratitude Day, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said this holiday symbolizes lasting values of friendship and solidarity deeply rooted in the national identity. Gratitude Day reminds us that in the hardest time, our people preserved unity and solidarity, adhered to high humanist ideals, and was always merciful.
Today, amid unprecedented global challenges and large-scale transformations in our country, the mutual support and responsibility of each citizen for a common future are of particular importance," the congratulatory message reads.
In a conclusion, the President expressed sincere gratitude to all Kazakhstanis for honourable attitude toward work and patriotism. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all health, well-being, and happiness.
28.02.2023, 15:16 21491
President Tokayev receives U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
Welcoming the American diplomat, the Head of State said that since the moment of establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and the U.S. had built exemplary interaction both in bilateral and multilateral formats.
Addressing the guest, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of giving additional impulse to building the strategic cooperation between Washington and Astana. He commended the reliable long-term partnership relations in such strategically important areas as security, energy, trade and investments. The Kazakh leader expressed readiness for further development of the cooperation, expressing gratitude to the U.S. side for constant and firm support of Kazakhstan’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Speaking on economic cooperation, the President said that the U.S. is one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan with the total amount of investments at 62 billion US dollars.
The President of Kazakhstan also welcomed the efforts of the U.S. in advancing the C5+1 cooperation and emphasized the importance of holding the meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. in Astana.
For his part, the U.S. Secretary of State thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and conveyed good wishes to him on behalf of the U.S. President.
Antony Blinken noted the importance of boosting the achievements reached in more than 30 years of bilateral relations, deepening and strengthening the Kazakhstan-U.S. partnership at the bilateral level.
The U.S. Secretary of State said Kazakhstan and the U.S. are linked by strong relations and they will keep strengthening. The U.S., in his words, will stay committed to this course.
At the same time we are thankful to you and your team for gathering the Central Asian leaders here in Astana. I hope that together with our colleagues - foreign ministers - we will participate in a more specific work on unification of the region, by creating stronger ties and closer interaction. I believe that this will be of great significance for the people of Central Asia and the U.S. We intend to interact at the highest level. I am glad to be here and contribute to the strengthening of our cooperation," he added.
Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State highly praised the political and economic reforms taking place in Kazakhstan.
Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his best wishes to the U.S. President Joe Biden.
27.02.2023, 15:34 39171
Head of State receives PM Alikhan Smailov
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on the country’s socioeconomic development as well as revised parameters of the 2023 republican budget, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev was informed that global economy and macroeconomic indicators growth forecasts for 2023 had been preserved at the earlier approved level. Real GDP growth is planned at the level of 4 per cent and oil price is expected to stand at $85 per barrel.
Prime Minister Smailov went on to talk about the revised parameters of the 2023 republican budget which is expected to be revised for additional KZT 2.2 trillion. Additional expenditures are earmarked for the development of small and single-industry towns, implementation of the Auyl - el besigi (Village is the cradle of the country) project, gasification purposes, construction and reconstruction of heating systems, ensuring food security and improving employment rates in rural areas.
In order to develop infrastructure and logistics there are plans to channel additional funds into construction and reconstruction of roads, purchase of railway fleet and new passenger cars, new processing industry projects, modernization of the Kazakh army and more.
At the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the importance of tightening control over budgetary expenditures in order to achieve the maximum possible socioeconomic effect.
27.02.2023, 13:09 38276
2023 Elections: 111 international observers accredited
111 international observers have been accredited for the early election of the Majilis and Maslikhat deputies slated for March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Secretary of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Yerman, 111 observers from 14 foreign countries and three international organizations had been accredited by the CEC.
As per the data announced, as of February 27, 2023, the CEC has recommended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accredit 52 observes from two foreign countries and three international organizations.
