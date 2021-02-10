Tokayev met with head of National Commission for women

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Lazzat Ramazanova, chairperson of the National Commission for women and family and demographic policy under the President, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the activities of the National Commission and plans for the coming period.

During the meeting, issues of improving legislative norms aimed at strengthening the institution of the family, preserving family values, preventing violence against women and children, and solving social problems were considered.

The Head of State believes that all central and local executive bodies should be involved in the process of preparing the bill. It is necessary to develop an effective regulation of interagency cooperation on strengthening the institution of the family at all levels.

The President supported the proposed changes in the approaches to the work of the regional commissions on women affairs and family and demographic policy, stressing that they need to establish close interaction with civil society. Within the framework of the Concept of family and gender policy, the responsibility for achieving the set goals and objectives should be assigned to regional akims.

During the meeting, the issue of women's participation in the social and political life of the country was raised. Observance of equal rights and opportunities for women in government bodies, quasi-public and corporate sectors will be considered as one of the criteria for assessing the effectiveness of their activities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also positively assessed the project to introduce women's cooperation in solving social issues at the regional level.

