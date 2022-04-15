Tokayev met with the head of Khabar agency

The Head of State received Berik Uali, Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency JSC, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activities of the TV channels that are part of Khabar Agency JSC.

Berik Uali told the President about the projects that are planned to be launched in the coming period, the production of informational, socio-political and educational content.

The Head of State was also informed about the plans for the technical modernization of the Agency.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting the important role of the Agency in the implementation of the state information policy, instructed to bring the activities of the Khabar in line with modern requirements.