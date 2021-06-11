Tokayev noted the need to develop export of processed products

At the meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the need to develop the export of processed products.

“We must develop the export of processed products, because it is insurance against volatile prices for raw materials, and additional export earnings, and an indicator of the ability of the national economy to produce high-quality, in-demand goods and services. I am sure that during today's discussion we will hear concrete and practical proposals on these issues," said Tokayev.

Note that the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) is an effective platform that unites major foreign investors in Kazakhstan, and provides an opportunity to discuss the most important issues related to the development of the national economy and improving the investment climate.

The Council includes heads of 37 large transnational companies and international organizations, as well as heads of key ministries of the republic.

