Tokayev outlines areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for near future

Kazakhstan will carry on with its balanced, constructive foreign policy aimed at protecting the national interests. Mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership with neighboring countries Russia, China, brotherly countries of Central Asia, partners in international groupings are to be given a priority focus," said the Kazakh President in his inauguration speech.
Kazakhstan will be committed to the modern international law and the UN Charter," said the Kazakh President.
