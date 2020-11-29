Tokayev: Pavlodar region will get comprehensive support

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Abylkair Skakov, akim of the Pavlodar region , Akorda reports.

The President has heard the report about the results of the development of Pavlodar region for 10 months of this year. According to Abylkair Skakov, there has been a positive trend in the socio-economic indicators of the region. Within the framework of the Employment Roadmap, 227 projects have been implemented, 77% of which have been fully completed to date. The rest of the projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year," reads the message.

Tokayev has also been informed about the health situation in the region, including the measures being taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Akim of the region said that the situation is under control. The hospitals are provided with medical equipment and medicines. In addition, the skills and knowledge of 600 health workers have been improved.

The head of state stressed that the Pavlodar region will get comprehensive support.













