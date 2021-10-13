Tokayev puts forward Nazarbayev's candidacy for head of CICA Wise Men Council

Earlier the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan read out the welcome message of Elbasy to the meeting's participants.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward the candidacy of CICA founder Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for the post of head of the Council of Wise Men.

Kazakh President receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov who reported on the city socioeconomic and infrastructure development, the presidential press office said on Tuesday. The Mayor also reported on providing people with available housing, on solving three-shift schooling, attracting investments and stabilizing prices for socially important products. According to the Mayor, 10,000 social apartments will be built in 2021 in the city. Last year there were constructed 7,000 social apartments, 2,900 in 2019, 1,800 in 2018. Besides, 15 schools were built this year for 40,000 seats. The Mayor briefed on the city gasification, digitalization and urban development issues, epidemiological situation and vaccination activities. Following the meeting the President set certain tasks on further development of the city, concerning its gasification, attracting of investments, solution of shared construction problems and failure-free heating season. Source: Kazinform

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



Tokayev expressed condolences to Putin following plane crash in Tatarstan

Images | Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has expressed condolences to Russian President Vlalimir Putin following plane crash in Tatarstan, the president's press service said in a statement on Wednesday. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as hope for a speedy recovery of all victims of this disaster," he wrote in the telegram. The President of Kazakhstan took the sad news of the death of people as a result of the plane crash in the Menzelinsky region of the Republic of Tatarstan with deep sorrow. An aircraft with parachutists on board crashed on October 10 killing 16 people. October 11 was declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.

Source: Kazinform



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



Tokayev briefed by PM on stabilization of COVID-19 situation in the country