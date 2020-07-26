Tokayev reacted to events in Shornak and Satpayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the leadership of his administration, governors of Karaganda and Turkestan regions, heads of law enforcement bodies on the situations in Shornak village and Satpayev town, Kazpravda.kz reports.

As a result of timely actions, the situation in these localities has stabilized, there are no prerequisites for repeat riots. Attention should be paid to meeting the primary socio-economic needs of the residents of the regions. As for the detained resident of Satpayev, suspected of committing violence against a minor girl, the law enforcement bodies were instructed to conduct an objective investigation, fully informing the public about its results," the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali wrote on Facebook.

It will be recalled that on July 23 evening, a resident of Zhezkazgan reported to the police of Satpayev the missing of his 5-year-old daughter. The child was found in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building.

At night near the house of the detained kidnapper there was a spontaneous rally, with people demanding to hand over the suspect to them. To suppress the riots, law enforcement forces were pulled into the place.

Now the situation in Satpayev has stabilized. Karaganda region’s governor, Zhenis Kasymbek left for the place.

Also, earlier in social media, a video appeared with a gory district police officer from Turkestan region. It was reported that in the village Shornak, adjacent to Kentau town in Turkestan region, there was a domestic conflict that was averted by a police officer. Later, the conflict participants were detained.













