Tokayev received Children's Rights Commissioner

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Children's Rights Commissioner, Aruzhan Sain, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





During the meeting, the President was briefed on the implementation of the Roadmap for improving the life quality of children with disabilities, designed to reduce the disability level among children, also on unresolved problems associated with drug provision for children with epilepsy, rare and a number of other diseases.





The Children's Ombudsman reported on the situation with the entry into force of the law signed by the President on December 30, 2020, which legislatively enshrines the concepts of state creative and sports orders and their per capita financing for maximum coverage of children with classes of creative and hobby groups. On this issue, Aruzhan Sain expressed concern about insufficient budgetary funds allocated by the akimats for the execution of the state order.





The Commissioner also made a number of proposals aimed at protecting the rights of children in health care, social protection and education institutions, including boarding schools, orphanages and specialized boarding schools, and spoke about the violations of children's rights that were detected.





Along with this, the issue of supporting the ombudsman institute in the context of adoption of the Law on the Ombudsman and enhancing the efficacy of human rights instruments in the state was discussed.





Noting the exceptional importance of protecting the children’s rights in Kazakhstan, Tokayev gave a number of instructions on the issues raised and stressed that he would always keep these issues under special control. He pointed out that the obligations of the state to ensure all the children’s rights must be fulfilled impeccably, while the budget allocated for children must be fully spent on their real needs. Any abuses that lead to violations of children's rights must be suppressed and penalized.













