Tokayev received Finnish Minister Ville Skinnari

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, co-chairman of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, Ville Skinnari, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, the presidential press office said.

Welcoming the Finnish minister, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the important place of Suomi in Kazakhstan's foreign policy

He conveyed his best wishes to President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and renewed the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

In turn, Ville Skinnari thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to meet, noting that Kazakhstan is the first country of his foreign visit since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He also conveyed warm greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from the President of Finland and expressed hope that after the end of the pandemic, a new stage of bilateral relations will begin. Kazakhstan and Finland have vast potential for building up political dialogue, development of mutual trade and investment.

Among the priority areas for the implementation of joint projects, the President named green technologies and telecommunications industry, noting our country’s readiness to provide special preferences for foreign investors and transfer of Finnish technologies.

Ville Skinnari announced good prospects for cooperation through the European Union, welcomed the practical measures of Kazakhstan to combat climate change, develop agriculture, the food sector, digitalization and cybersecurity. According to the minister, the Finnish side is ready for business cooperation in these areas.

In this regard, the importance of intensifying the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade-economic cooperation and its four specialized task groups in the field of energy, transport, agriculture and education was emphasized.

Views were exchanged on topical issues of the regional agenda and ample potential was noted for cooperation in the area of official development assistance, addressing environmental problems in Central Asia, strengthening security and stability in Afghanistan.













