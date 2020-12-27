Tokayev received General Director of Tengizchevroil LLP Eimear Bonner

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about Tengizchevroil's work on tackling the spread of coronavirus at the company's production facilities and the Tengiz field, reports Akorda.

In addition, the implementation of a number of investment projects in the hydrocarbon sector and the TCO's development prospects for the next 3-4 years were discussed during the meeting.

President Tokayev stressed the importance of ensuring the share of the Kazakh content in the implementation of Tengizchevroil's projects.

At the end, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Eimear Bonner for her contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry and effective management of TCO.













